Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Nature Anatomy: The Puzzle (500 pieces)
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Nature Anatomy: The Puzzle (500 pieces)

Illustrated by Julia Rothman

by Julia Rothman

Regular Price $19.95

Regular Price $24.95 CAD

Puzzle
Puzzle

Regular Price $19.95

Regular Price $24.95 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 13, 2020. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Oct 13, 2020

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781635864014

Genre

Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Puzzles

Description

Piece together a fascinating visual exploration of the natural world. Featuring illustrations from Julia Rothman’s best-selling book Nature Anatomy, this jigsaw puzzle will open your eyes to new ways of seeing earth and sky, flora and fauna. With each piece you put in place, nature’s wonders unfold: the crystalline structure of a single snowflake, the different types of feathers on a bird, a constellation of stars. A distinctive blend of art and science, this sweeping study of the universe will delight, educate, and enlighten. 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Anatomy