Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Ocean Anatomy: The Puzzle (500 pieces)
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Ocean Anatomy: The Puzzle (500 pieces)

Illustrated by Julia Rothman

by Julia Rothman

Regular Price $19.95

Regular Price $24.95 CAD

Puzzle
Puzzle

Regular Price $19.95

Regular Price $24.95 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 20, 2020. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Oct 20, 2020

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781635864021

Genre

Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Puzzles

Description

Embark on a journey of discovery, piece by piece. Featuring illustrations from Julia Rothman’s book Ocean Anatomy, this puzzle is a captivating visual tour of oceans, above and below the waves. From the steep cliffs of the seafloor to the patterns and shapes of sea turtle shells to the animals that populate polar ice, this gorgeous study of the marine world will delight and enlighten every ocean lover. 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Anatomy