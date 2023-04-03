The Get Ready for School: Social and Emotional Learning Wipe-Off Workbook uses teacher-approved, curriculum-based activities to help students in Pre-K through 2nd grade (ages 4-7) learn to build relationships, identify their emotions, resolve conflicts, and make responsible decisions that will set them up for success in school and in life.



Help the young student in your life prepare for school with this friendly, colorful, and re-useable activity book that introduces and reinforces basic social skills through hands-on activities like tracing, coloring, fill-in-the blank prompts, and much more. With a focus on the 5 essential areas of Social and Emotional Learning—self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, responsible decision-making, and relationship skills—the Get Ready for School: Social and Emotional Learning Wipe-Off Workbook offers a wide variety of exercises that will help your child:



Learn to identify their thoughts, emotions, and feelings, and to express them in a healthy way

Grow comfortable with managing their behavior in different situations so they can make smart choices and treat themselves and others with respect

Recognize and understand the emotions of others, and appreciate the differences in perspective that sometimes arise in social situations

Nurture a curious and open-minded approach to others while still making responsible decisions, focusing on their individual goals, and setting clear boundaries

Build lasting relationships by focusing on clear communication, active listening, and treating people with kindness

The Get Ready for School: Social and Emotional Learning Wipe-Off Workbook comes in an easy to use and re-use format that includes a detachable dry-erase marker. This is the perfect, teacher-approved companion for young students as they learn to manage their emotions and to socialize with others in a healthy and productive way.