Get Ready for School More Pre-K

Who is ready for Pre-K? Get Ready for School More Pre-K puts fun into fundamental concepts. Hundreds of new teacher-approved illustrated activities and crafts introduce core skills and a sense of wonder for prekindergarten children. You and your young learner will love this animal-friend filled colorful activity book that introduces and reinforces basic skills through entertaining puzzles, mazes, fill-in-the-blank pages and more. Get Ready for More Pre-K offers a wide variety of curriculum-based topics for children to explore. Time-tested and teacher-approved, Get Ready for More Pre-K can help kids develop a love for learning while enhancing essential motor and problem-solving skills. Colorful pages build toward a sense of accomplishment. Parents will love that this binder reflects current academic standards and aligns with the Common Core. Perfect for summer breaks or home-schooling, Get Ready for More Pre-K contains all new pages of fun activities, and is the perfect complement to Get Ready for School Pre-K and other titles in this series.