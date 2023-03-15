ABCs and 123s Gift Set

Description

Website exclusive set.



The perfect gift set curated to introduce the alphabet and numbers in an exciting, fun way!



My First Brain Quest ABCs

Introduce your child to the foundational skill of learning their ABC's with this fun and engaging guide to the alphabet.



My First Brain Quest: ABCs is a delightful alphabet book that helps babies and toddlers learn the letters of the alphabet, expand their vocabulary, and develop phonics skills. Each letter of the alphabet is showcased with an engaging alliteration, a fun illustration, and questions that support conversation about counting, colors, comparison, and more. Smart, colorful, grounded in educational principles, and reviewed by a panel of early learning experts this board book introduces the alphabet in a bright, engaging way.



My First Brain Quest 123s

Make counting exciting with this engaging book that introduces your child to numbers 1-10 using engaging visuals in Brain Quest's signature question and answer format.



My First Brain Quest: 123s is a delightful counting book that introduces the numbers one through ten. Each number is presented in a variety of ways: number name, numerals, and objects. Bright, fun images, rhyming text, and engaging questions help young learners to count, discuss observations, and build on prior knowledge. Smart, colorful, grounded in educational principles, and reviewed by a panel of early learning experts, this board book introduces numbers in a fun, engaging way.

