Description

From the rain in the sky to the grass at their feet, help your child understand the world around them with the guidance of this fun and exciting introduction to science!



My First Brain Quest: First Words: Science Around Us introduces babies and toddlers to more than 100 STEM-related vocabulary words in their world—in the backyard, at the doctor's office, at the beach. Each scene features labeled illustrated objects as well as brief captions that help to introduce STEM concepts and help put into context, alongside questions that encourage conversation between reader and child. Children have fun naming, counting, and comparing.