My First Brain Quest Colors
My First Brain Quest Colors

A Question-and-Answer Book

by Workman Publishing

Board book
Board book

On Sale

Jan 10, 2023

Page Count

20 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523515967

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Concepts / Colors

Description

Expand your child's knowledge with this exciting introduction to ten basic colors as they learn through lyrical writing and brilliant illustrations.

My First Brain Quest: Colors introduces children to ten basic colors through lively illustrations and a catchy, rhyming text. Each scene features engaging images and focused questions that help the youngest learners count, name objects, and talk about what they see. Smart, colorful, grounded in educational principles, and reviewed by a panel of early learning experts, this board book introduces colors in a fun, memorable way.

What's Inside

Brain Quest Board Books