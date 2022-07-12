Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

My First Brain Quest Shapes
My First Brain Quest Shapes

A Question-and-Answer Book

by Workman Publishing

Board book
Regular Price $8.99

Regular Price $12.99 CAD

On Sale

Jan 10, 2023

Page Count

20 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523515974

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Concepts / Size & Shape

Description

Give your child the best foundation to their education with this colorful and fun guide to shapes.

My First Brain Quest: Shapes helps lay the foundation for pre-math skills, as children identify and describe shapes and their attributes. Questions help children build vocabulary and their understanding about the similarities and differences between shapes. Smart, colorful, grounded in educational principles, and reviewed by a panel of early learning experts, this board book introduces numbers in a fun, engaging way.

What's Inside

Brain Quest Board Books