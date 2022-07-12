This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around January 10, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Introduce your child to the foundational skill of learning their ABC's with this fun and engaging guide to the alphabet.



My First Brain Quest: ABCs is a delightful alphabet book that helps babies and toddlers learn the letters of the alphabet, expand their vocabulary, and develop phonics skills. Each letter of the alphabet is showcased with an engaging alliteration, a fun illustration, and questions that support conversation about counting, colors, comparison, and more. Smart, colorful, grounded in educational principles, and reviewed by a panel of early learning experts this board book introduces the alphabet in a bright, engaging way.