My First Brain Quest 123s
A Question-and-Answer Book

by Workman Publishing

Regular Price $8.99

Regular Price $12.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around January 10, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

On Sale

Jan 10, 2023

Page Count

22 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523503810

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Concepts / Counting & Numbers

Description

Make counting exciting with this engaging book that introduces your child to numbers 1-10 using engaging visuals in Brain Quest's signature question and answer format.

My First Brain Quest: 123s is a delightful counting book that introduces the numbers one through ten.  Each number is presented in a variety of ways: number name, numerals, and objects. Bright, fun images, rhyming text, and engaging questions help young learners to count, discuss observations, and build on prior knowledge. Smart, colorful, grounded in educational principles, and reviewed by a panel of early learning experts, this board book introduces numbers in a fun, engaging way.

