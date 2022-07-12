Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

My First Brain Quest First Words: Around the Home
My First Brain Quest First Words: Around the Home

A Question-and-Answer Book

by Workman Publishing

Board book
Board book

Regular Price $10.99

Regular Price $14.99 CAD

On Sale

Jan 10, 2023

Page Count

20 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523503803

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Concepts / Words (see Also Headings Under Language Arts)

Description

Introduce foundational vocabulary into your child's life for items found all around your home using bright and colorful pictures in Brain Quest's signature question and answer format.​

My First Brain Quest: First Words: Around the Home introduces babies and toddlers to more than 100 foundational vocabulary words from scenes in and around a cozy, colorful family home—from the kitchen to the bathroom to the garden. In addition to labeled illustrated objects, each scene has questions that help reader and child talk about what they see on the page. There’s counting, colors, comparison and more!

What's Inside

Brain Quest Board Books