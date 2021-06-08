Southern Baby
Southern Baby

Southern Sayings for Little Ones

by Rebekah Moredock

Illustrated by Jennica Lounsbury

ON SALE: April 5th 2022

Sweeter than sweet tea and cuter than a June bug, this little board book will get y'all's young ones acquainted with the uniquely charming language of the South.

Whether you're a native speaker or just a lover of good ole Southern sayings, if you're looking to teach your little one some basic Southern-isms, Southern Baby is the book for you. This simple board book gives an overview of basic Southern words and phrases, including classics like Bless Your Heart and Y'all. With playful illustrations and a good dose of Southern sass, this book would make a delightful gift for expectant parents and little ones. Trust us—it's fixin' to be your family's new favorite book. 

