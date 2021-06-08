Sweeter than sweet tea and cuter than a June bug, this little board book will get y'all's young ones acquainted with the uniquely charming language of the South.



Whether you're a native speaker or just a lover of good ole Southern sayings, if you're looking to teach your little one some basic Southern-isms, Southern Baby is the book for you. This simple board book gives an overview of basic Southern words and phrases, including classics like Bless Your Heart and Y'all. With playful illustrations and a good dose of Southern sass, this book would make a delightful gift for expectant parents and little ones. Trust us—it's fixin' to be your family's new favorite book.