Rebekah Moredock
REBEKAH MOREDOCK grew up in Florida and Georgia, surrounded by books and siblings. She followed her lifelong love of children’s books to the English Literature program at Vanderbilt University, and then to WorthyKids, where her obsession with picture books is seen as normal. Rebekah lives in Nashville, Tennessee.Read More
By the Author
ABCs in the Bible
With this creative primer, little ones can learn about the alphabet and the Bible all at the same time! Just flip through the sturdy pages…
Animals in the Bible
A lively introduction to Bible animals for little ones.In this energetic board book, children are taken on an animal-filled tour of beloved Bible stories. Little…