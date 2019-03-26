Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Rebekah Moredock

REBEKAH MOREDOCK grew up in Florida and Georgia, surrounded by books and siblings. She followed her lifelong love of children’s books to the English Literature program at Vanderbilt University, and then to WorthyKids, where her obsession with picture books is seen as normal. Rebekah lives in Nashville, Tennessee.
