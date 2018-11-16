Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Animals in the Bible
A lively introduction to Bible animals for little ones.Read More
In this energetic board book, children are taken on an animal-filled tour of beloved Bible stories. Little ones will learn about animals and be introduced to the world of the Bible as they read about the lions in the den with Daniel, the sheep in Rachel’s flock, and the quail in the Israelite camp. Created with fresh, modern illustrations, this animals primer is sure to captivate curious toddlers.
Board book
