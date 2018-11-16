Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Animals in the Bible

Animals in the Bible

by

Illustrated by

A lively introduction to Bible animals for little ones.

In this energetic board book, children are taken on an animal-filled tour of beloved Bible stories. Little ones will learn about animals and be introduced to the world of the Bible as they read about the lions in the den with Daniel, the sheep in Rachel’s flock, and the quail in the Israelite camp. Created with fresh, modern illustrations, this animals primer is sure to captivate curious toddlers.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Religious / Christian / Learning Concepts

On Sale: May 7th 2019

Price: $8.99 / $11.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 20

ISBN-13: 9780824916961

WorthyKids Logo
Board book
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews