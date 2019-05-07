ABCs in the Bible



With this creative primer, little ones can learn about the alphabet and the Bible all at the same time! Just flip through the sturdy pages to discover letters from A to Z, all vibrantly illustrated with examples from the Bible. Children will develop familiarity with letters and with the people, places, and things of the Bible as they read A is for Adam, M is for Manger, and more. With a padded cover and durable pages, ABCs in the Bible can withstand diaper bags, car seats, and teething tots for years to come. Parents won’t want to miss this dual-purpose primer that makes learning easy and enjoyable.