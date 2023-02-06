Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

First Words of Christmas
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

First Words of Christmas

by WorthyKids

Illustrated by Madeleine Marie

Regular Price $7.99

Regular Price $11.99 CAD

Board book
Board book

Regular Price $7.99

Regular Price $11.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 3, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Oct 3, 2023

Page Count

20 Pages

Publisher

Worthy Kids

ISBN-13

9781546005353

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Religious / Christian / Holidays & Celebrations

Description

Discover the Christmas story one word at a time with this simple and engaging board book primer.

Perfect for curious little ones, this book tells the story of Christmas in bite-sized pieces. Short sentences and colorful illustrations guide children through that famous night—from Mary and Joseph's journey all the way to the eventual arrival of the wise men—while each page highlights a new word found in the biblical account—such as star, manger, and angel. Whether you use this book to encourage language development or to introduce the story of Christmas to a special little one, it's sure to make a great gift. 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less