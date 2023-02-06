First Words of Christmas

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 3, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Discover the Christmas story one word at a time with this simple and engaging board book primer.



Perfect for curious little ones, this book tells the story of Christmas in bite-sized pieces. Short sentences and colorful illustrations guide children through that famous night—from Mary and Joseph's journey all the way to the eventual arrival of the wise men—while each page highlights a new word found in the biblical account—such as star, manger, and angel. Whether you use this book to encourage language development or to introduce the story of Christmas to a special little one, it's sure to make a great gift.