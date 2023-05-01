Go to Hachette Book Group home

Search

Site Preferences

Show prices in:

Promotion

Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23

First Words of Easter

First Words of Easter Open the full-size image

Contributors

By WorthyKids

By Madeleine Marie

Formats and Prices

Price

$7.99

Price

$10.99 CAD

Format

Board book

Format:

Board book $7.99 $10.99 CAD

Also available from:

Introduce your little one to the story of Easter with this colorful first words primer.

Perfect for curious little ones, this book tells the story of Easter in bite-sized pieces. Short sentences and colorful illustrations guide children through the momentous story—from Jesus's triumphant entry into Jerusalem all the way to his miraculous Resurrection—while each page highlights a new word found in the biblical account—such as colt, cross, and tomb. Whether you use this book to encourage language development or to introduce the story of Easter to a special little one, it's sure to make a great gift.

Genre:

On Sale
Jan 2, 2024
Page Count
20 pages
Publisher
WorthyKids
ISBN-13
9781546006459

You May Also Like

The Story of the Wise Men
The Story of the Wise Men $7.99 $11.99 CAD
My First Easter
My First Easter $6.99 $9.99 CAD
God's Word for Me
God's Word for Me $11.99 $15.99 CAD
God's Word for Me
God's Word for Me $11.99 $15.99 CAD
God Made You Too
God Made You Too $14.99 $19.99 CAD

WorthyKids

About the Author

Madeleine Marie was born in São Paulo, Brazil, while her parents were teaching internationally. The family soon moved to a small New England town in Rhode Island where Madeleine still enjoys long walks on the beach with her tiny but formidable Yorkie, Bear. Although Madeleine's initial aspiration as a child was to grow up to be a baby elephant, enough re-reads of Maurice Sendak's Where the Wild Things Are convinced her she would be better suited as a children's book illustrator. She studied both Fine Arts and English at the University of Pennsylvania and Kings College London where she honed her skills as a painter, animator, and digital artist.

Learn more about this author

Madeleine Marie

About the Author

Learn more about this author

First Words

First Words of Christmas
First Words of Christmas