First Words of Easter
Contributors
By WorthyKids
By Madeleine Marie
$7.99
$10.99 CAD
Board book $7.99 $10.99 CAD
Perfect for curious little ones, this book tells the story of Easter in bite-sized pieces. Short sentences and colorful illustrations guide children through the momentous story—from Jesus's triumphant entry into Jerusalem all the way to his miraculous Resurrection—while each page highlights a new word found in the biblical account—such as colt, cross, and tomb. Whether you use this book to encourage language development or to introduce the story of Easter to a special little one, it's sure to make a great gift.
Jan 2, 2024
- Jan 2, 2024
20 pages
WorthyKids
9781546006459
