My First Easter
This cheerful collection of colorful images and simple words provides the perfect introduction to the Easter holiday. Included are words such as chick, basket, and bunny, as well as those with religious relevance such as church, Bible, and lamb. The little size and heavy pages make this sweet book perfect for little hands.
Board book
