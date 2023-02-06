Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

My First Brain Quest First Words: Community Helpers
My First Brain Quest First Words: Community Helpers

A Question-and-Answer Book

by Workman Publishing

Board book
On Sale

Oct 10, 2023

Page Count

20 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523519811

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Language Arts / Vocabulary & Spelling

Description

Introduce toddlers to the helpers in their community with a first words book that teaches over 100 foundational vocabulary words from the world around them.

My First Brain Quest First Words: Community Helpers introduces baby to more than 100 foundational vocabulary words from scenes in bustling neighborhood where helpers of all kinds—from crossing guards to EMTs and librarians to veterinarians—are hard at work. In addition to labeled illustrated objects and named helpers, each spread includes questions that encourage dialogue between caregiver and child, and captions that explain how helpers contribute to the community. And don't forget to find the friendly mouse hiding in every scene!
 

What's Inside

Brain Quest Board Books