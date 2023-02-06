This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 10, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Introduce toddlers to the helpers in their community with a first words book that teaches over 100 foundational vocabulary words from the world around them.



My First Brain Quest First Words: Community Helpers introduces baby to more than 100 foundational vocabulary words from scenes in bustling neighborhood where helpers of all kinds—from crossing guards to EMTs and librarians to veterinarians—are hard at work. In addition to labeled illustrated objects and named helpers, each spread includes questions that encourage dialogue between caregiver and child, and captions that explain how helpers contribute to the community. And don't forget to find the friendly mouse hiding in every scene!

