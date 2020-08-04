Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Get Ready for School: First Grade (Revised and Updated)
Newly revised and updated, Get Ready for School: First Grade is packed with more than 400 teacher-approved, common-core aligned activities that cover everything from math and reading to colors and shapes. This fun and lively fill-in workbook is a must-have to help your first grader get ready for school.Read More
Help the young student in your life prepare for first grade with this friendly, colorful activity book that introduces and reinforces basic skills through entertaining puzzles, quizzes, mazes, and more. Get Ready for School: First Grade offers a wide variety of curriculum-based topics that will help your child:
Whether it’s used during summer break, for extra practice during the school year, or for at home schooling, Get Ready for School: First Grade is the perfect study aid for every young scholar.
- Spell more difficult words by teaching familiarity with vowels, consonants, word families, and suffixes
- Recognize different types of words like nouns, proper nouns, and action words
- Master addition and subtraction
- Understand scientific concepts such as weather, life cycles, and the senses
- Learn to tell time and to recognize and count money
Spiral bound
Edition: Revised
