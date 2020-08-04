Get Ready for School: First Grade (Revised and Updated)

Spell more difficult words by teaching familiarity with vowels, consonants, word families, and suffixes



Recognize different types of words like nouns, proper nouns, and action words

Master addition and subtraction

Understand scientific concepts such as weather, life cycles, and the senses

Learn to tell time and to recognize and count money

Help the young student in your life prepare for first grade with this friendly, colorful activity book that introduces and reinforces basic skills through entertaining puzzles, quizzes, mazes, and more.offers a wide variety of curriculum-based topics that will help your child:Time-tested and teacher-approved,will help your child develop a love for learning while enhancing their essential motor and problem-solving skills. Colorful workbook pages combine a sense of fun with a feeling of accomplishment, and parents will love that this binder reflects current academic standards and aligns with the Common Core.Whether it’s used during summer break, for extra practice during the school year, or for at home schooling, Get Ready for School: First Grade is the perfect study aid for every young scholar.