Get Ready for School: First Grade (Revised and Updated)

Newly revised and updated, Get Ready for School: First Grade is packed with more than 400 teacher-approved, common-core aligned activities that cover everything from math and reading to colors and shapes. This fun and lively fill-in workbook is a must-have to help your first grader get ready for school.

Help the young student in your life prepare for first grade with this friendly, colorful activity book that introduces and reinforces basic skills through entertaining puzzles, quizzes, mazes, and more. Get Ready for School: First Grade offers a wide variety of curriculum-based topics that will help your child:

  • Spell more difficult words by teaching familiarity with vowels, consonants, word families, and suffixes
  • Recognize different types of words like nouns, proper nouns, and action words
  • Master addition and subtraction
  • Understand scientific concepts such as weather, life cycles, and the senses
  • Learn to tell time and to recognize and count money
Time-tested and teacher-approved, Get Ready for School: First Grade will help your child develop a love for learning while enhancing their essential motor and problem-solving skills. Colorful workbook pages combine a sense of fun with a feeling of accomplishment, and parents will love that this binder reflects current academic standards and aligns with the Common Core.

Whether it’s used during summer break, for extra practice during the school year, or for at home schooling, Get Ready for School: First Grade is the perfect study aid for every young scholar.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Activity Books

On Sale: April 27th 2021

Price: $18.99 / $23.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 320

ISBN-13: 9780762472390

Spiral bound
Edition: Revised

