Featuring easy-to-use, wipe-clean pages and an attached dry erase marker, the Get Ready for School: Second Grade Wipe Off Workbook is packed with teacher-approved, common-core aligned activities that cover everything from math and reading to taking measurements and telling time. This fun and lively primer is a must-have to help your second grader get ready for school.



Help the young student in your life prepare for second grade with this friendly, colorful, and re-useable activity book that introduces and reinforces basic skills through hands-on activities like tracing, coloring, fill-in-the blank prompts, and more. Get Ready for School: Second Grade Wipe Off Workbook offers a wide variety of curriculum-based topics that will help your child:



Understand and use basic punctuation like periods, question marks, commas, and apostrophes

Use different parts of speech and compound words, and tell the difference between synonyms and antonyms

Master addition and subtraction, as well as learning place values, and the difference between odd and even numbers

Grasp scientific concepts such as warm-blooded and cold-blooded animals, temperature, seasons, and the solar system

Learn to tell time by the half hour and the quarter hour, and how to measure in feet, yards, inches, centimeters, cups, pints, and quarts

Differentiate between 2-D and 3-D shapes, as well as symmetrical and non-symmetrical shapes

Time-tested and teacher-approved,will help your child develop a love for learning while enhancing their essential motor and problem-solving skills. Colorful workbook pages combine a sense of fun with a feeling of accomplishment, and parents will love that this spiral-bound workbook reflects current academic standards and aligns with the Common Core.Whether it's used during summer break, for extra practice during the school year, or for at home schooling, theis the perfect study aid for every young learner, and now it comes in a new, easy to use and re-use format.