Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Bob Ross: My First Book of Numbers
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Bob Ross: My First Book of Numbers

by Robb Pearlman

Illustrated by Bob Ross

Regular Price $9.99

Regular Price $12.99 CAD

Board book
Board book

Regular Price $9.99

Regular Price $12.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 10, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Oct 10, 2023

Page Count

24 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780762483341

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Concepts / Counting & Numbers

Description

Toddlers will learn their numbers and basic counting skills with Bob Ross and his 13 paints in this early concept board book.

Count your way to thirteen in this serene and peaceful early concept board book in the Bob Ross My First Book series, which includes Bob Ross: My First Book of Colors and Bob Ross: My First Book of Nature! Count one bright moon, two friends, three (then four) trees, five rocks, and more with iconic painter Bob Ross as he quips and reminds you to take things slowly. Illustrated using real paintings created by Bob Ross, this is a perfect board book for fans young and old alike!

Copyright © 2023 by Bob Ross Inc. ®Bob Ross name and images are registered trademarks of Bob Ross Inc. © Bob Ross Inc. Used with Permission. All rights reserved.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

My First Bob Ross Books