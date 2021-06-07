The second official board book featuring Bob Ross's stunning, iconic paintings with a special nod to the natural world.



Happy little clouds. Tall, snow-capped mountains. River rocks. The beauty of nature is everywhere. Bob Ross: My First Book of Nature is an early concept board book featuring various Bob Ross paintings and some of Bob's little quips about all of the beautiful sights seen in nature and that he painted in front of TV audiences. Full of real paintings from the iconic artist, this follow up to Bob Ross: My First Book of Colors is sure to be a hit for any Bob Ross fan.