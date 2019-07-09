Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Bob Ross: My First Book of Colors
A titanium snowcapped mountain. A happy little tree made with Van Dyke Brown and Dark Sienna. A majestic, vibrant phthalo blue sky. Bob Ross: My First Book of Colors is an early concept board book featuring various Bob Ross paintings and some of Bob’s little quips about each of the thirteen colors he used on his palette in front of TV audiences. Full of real paintings from the iconic artist, this is sure to be a hit for any Bob Ross fan.Read More
Colors include:
- Alizarin Crimson
- Bright Red
- Cadmium Yellow Hue
- Dark Sienna
- Indian Yellow
- Midnight Black
- Phthalo Blue
- Prussian Blue
- Sap Green
- Titanium White
- Van Dyke Brown
- Yellow Ochre
