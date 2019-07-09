Alizarin Crimson

Bright Red

Cadmium Yellow Hue

Dark Sienna

Indian Yellow

Midnight Black

Phthalo Blue

Prussian Blue

Sap Green

Titanium White

Van Dyke Brown

Yellow Ochre

A titanium snowcapped mountain. A happy little tree made with Van Dyke Brown and Dark Sienna. A majestic, vibrant phthalo blue sky. Bob Ross: My First Book of Colors is an early concept board book featuring various Bob Ross paintings and some of Bob’s little quips about each of the thirteen colors he used on his palette in front of TV audiences. Full of real paintings from the iconic artist, this is sure to be a hit for any Bob Ross fan.Colors include: