FORTNITE (Official): How to Draw

Draw your favorite Outfits, vehicles, weapons, and more with Epic Games’ ONLY official how to draw book, including tips to make your sketches as epic as your in-game achievements and featuring the authentic Fortnite holographic seal.





Learn how to draw 35 of the game’s most popular icons-including Outfits, weapons, building materials, and vehicles. In easy-to-follow stages, you’ll go step-by-step from rough sketch to detailed finish.





INCLUDES:

16 iconic Outfits

8 fearsome weapons

The craziest in-game vehicles

Drawing guide

Top art tips, including advanced shading and texture techniques



Whether you’re a complete novice or an experienced artist, this book will inspire you to pick up a pencil and get sketching! LET’S GO!