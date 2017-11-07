Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Ed Emberley's How to Draw Monsters and More Scary Stuff

by

Learn to draw jack-o-lanterns, skeletons, witches, black cats, monsters, and more in this how-to-draw book by drawing master Ed Emberley-perfect for the Halloween season and all year round!

Using his “alphabet” of shapes and squiggles, Ed Emberley shows new artists the easiest method to create more than 50 creepy creatures and critters. This brand-new bindup edition-featuring color on the interior-of Ed Emberley’s Drawing Book of Halloween and Ed Emberley’s Drawing Book of Weirdos will make doodling a blast for kids age 7 and up.

Over 2 million Ed Emberley drawing books have been sold!
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Art / Drawing

On Sale: July 3rd 2018

Price: $8.99 / $11.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 64

ISBN-13: 9780316443449

Trade Paperback
What's Inside

Reader Reviews