FORTNITE (Official): The Chronicle Vol. 2

Celebrate all the wildest highlights from Fortnite’s latest seasons in this official Epic Games’ book, featuring the authentic Fortnite holographic seal.





Fortnite has seen another year of incredible changes, starting with a huge asteroid blowing up the map to mark the launch of Chapter 2! Now you can follow all the twists and turns of the last 12 months–including the first Fortnite World Cup–in this official yearbook from Epic Games. Relive your favorite moments from Battle Royale and test your knowledge of seasons past!