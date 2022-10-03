A Kid's Guide to Tabletop RPGs

The Basics of Tabletop RPGs

The Roles of the Narrator/Game Master and Players

Recommendations of Games to Play

How to Write Your Own TTRPG

Calling all adventurers! Whether you're a level five wizard in Dungeons & Dragons or just starting out on your tabletop roleplaying journey,is the perfect way to explore the ins-and-outs of playing, creating, and sharing tabletop games. Written by game developer and game master Gabe Hicks,includes chapters on:Packed full of quizzes, sidebars full of history and recommendations, as well as interviews and advice from on how to get started, this is the ultimate guide and companion for young gamers and game designers. It's time to roll for initiative and get ready to explore the world of tabletop roleplaying games!