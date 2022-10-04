Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+
A Kid's Guide to Tabletop RPGs
Exploring Dice, Game Systems, Roleplaying, and More
An accessible, inclusive guide aimed at helping young fans get in touch with their inner game master by offering advice and creative ways to get involved, celebrate, and interact with the tabletop RPG community!
Calling all adventurers! Whether you're a level five wizard in Dungeons & Dragons or just starting out on your tabletop roleplaying journey, A Kid's Guide to Tabletop RPGs is the perfect way to explore the ins-and-outs of playing, creating, and sharing tabletop games. Written by game developer and game master Gabe Hicks, A Kid's Guide to Tabletop RPGs includes chapters on:
- The Basics of Tabletop RPGs
- The Roles of the Narrator/Game Master and Players
- Recommendations of Games to Play
- How to Write Your Own TTRPG
