A Kid's Guide to Tabletop RPGs
A Kid's Guide to Tabletop RPGs

Exploring Dice, Game Systems, Roleplaying, and More

by Gabriel Hicks

Illustrated by Dave Perillo

On Sale

Jun 6, 2023

Page Count

160 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780762481101

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Board Games

Description

An accessible, inclusive guide aimed at helping young fans get in touch with their inner game master by offering advice and creative ways to get involved, celebrate, and interact with the tabletop RPG community!

Calling all adventurers! Whether you're a level five wizard in Dungeons & Dragons or just starting out on your tabletop roleplaying journey, A Kid's Guide to Tabletop RPGs is the perfect way to explore the ins-and-outs of playing, creating, and sharing tabletop games. Written by game developer and game master Gabe Hicks, A Kid's Guide to Tabletop RPGs includes chapters on: 
  • The Basics of Tabletop RPGs
  • The Roles of the Narrator/Game Master and Players
  • Recommendations of Games to Play
  • How to Write Your Own TTRPG
Packed full of quizzes, sidebars full of history and recommendations, as well as interviews and advice from on how to get started, this is the ultimate guide and companion for young gamers and game designers. It's time to roll for initiative and get ready to explore the world of tabletop roleplaying games!

