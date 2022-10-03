Gabriel Hicks

Gabe Hicks is a nerd in many ways. He has worked on projects for Pathfinder, Starfinder, Critical Role, The Adventure Zone, and plenty of other names. He doesn’t have a favorite tabletop RPG system, but he loves to make his own new ones even if they only get played once. He has spent time as a Creative Producer at Roll20 and occasionally freelances as a narrator for different one-shot adventures. He has no idea what the next big adventure will be, but he always says, “I’m incredibly excited to see it, and I’m even more excited for the loot."