Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+
Shopping Cart
Gabriel Hicks
Gabe Hicks is a nerd in many ways. He has worked on projects for Pathfinder, Starfinder, Critical Role, The Adventure Zone, and plenty of other names. He doesn’t have a favorite tabletop RPG system, but he loves to make his own new ones even if they only get played once. He has spent time as a Creative Producer at Roll20 and occasionally freelances as a narrator for different one-shot adventures. He has no idea what the next big adventure will be, but he always says, “I’m incredibly excited to see it, and I’m even more excited for the loot."Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use