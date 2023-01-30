Brain Quest For the Car Smart Cards Revised 5th Edition

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around December 19, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

This set of Q&A smart cards quizzes readers on their road trip knowledge—national monuments, national parks, state capitals, geographical oddities, and anything else you might see out your window when driving across the U.S.A!



It’s fun to be smart with Brain Quest For the Car Smart Cards, a fast-paced Q&A trivia game that will make every road trip a learning adventure! This set of card decks is packed with hundreds of curriculum-based questions about the history, geography, and culture that kids might encounter on a cross country trip across the U.S. Kids ages 9-12 can learn about national landmarks, notable Americans, and natural wonders as they pass the time in the backseat. Plus, state capitals, historical milestones, geographical oddities, mythic figures, and more. Many answers now include background information and explanations that help put learning in context. All Brain Quest products are vetted by a panel of award-winning experts.

