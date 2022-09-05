Brain Quest 2nd Grade Smart Cards Revised 5th Edition

Two full-color Q&A decks in a reusable flip-top storage box

1,000 questions and answers covering math, language arts, science, and more

Technology questions that cover computer science, coding, and technology

Aligned with common core state standards

Vetted by award-winning teachers

Great to play with a friend or on your own—and great for travel

Loved by kids and teacher approved, and featuring hundreds of questions based on math, language arts, science, social studies, and more to reinforce classroom learning with a fun, fast-paced game.Smart Cards helps kids aged 7 – 8 to learn core classroom subjects in a smart, entertaining, and engaging way. It’s a Q&A game that second graders can play with friends, family, or against the clock to test their knowledge. Smart cards feature hundreds of questions with answers to help kids know exactly what they need to know, when they need to know it.Also available: Brain Quest Workbooks (Pre-Kindergarten through 6th Grade) and Summer Workbooks (Pre-Kindergarten-Kindergarten through 5th-6th Grades)