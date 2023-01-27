Free shipping on orders $35+

Brain Quest America Smart Cards Revised 4th Edition
Brain Quest America Smart Cards Revised 4th Edition

by Workman Publishing

On Sale

Dec 19, 2023

Page Count

152 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523517312

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Questions & Answers

Description

This set of Q&A smart cards quizzes readers on all things U.S.A.—history, law, government, folklore, geography, pop culture, and more—great for test prep, review, and fun!

It's fun to be smart with Brain Quest America Smart Cards, a fast-paced Q&A game that helps kids ages 9 to 12 learn all about American culture and history––from the Bill of Rights to Rosa Parks to the only state named after a president–Washington! Packed with hundreds of curriculum-based questions covering laws, literature, inventions, arts and the lay of the land, this set of trivia card decks asks: How well do you know the U.S.A.? Many answers now include background information and explanations that help put learning in context. All Brain Quest products are vetted by a panel of award-winning experts.

What's Inside

