Brain Quest 1st Grade Smart Cards Revised 5th Edition
Description
It’s fun to be smart with Brain Quest’s curriculum-based question-and-answer smart card decks. This set of two multi-subject card decks is packed with hundreds of curriculum-based questions, now updated with a new technology section.
Loved by kids and teacher approved, and featuring hundreds of questions based on reading, math, language arts, science, and more to reinforce classroom learning with a fun, fast-paced game.
Brain Quest 1st Grade Smart Cards helps kids aged 6 – 7 to learn core classroom subjects in a smart, entertaining, and engaging way. It’s a Q&A game that first graders can play with friends, family, or against the clock to test their knowledge. Smart cards feature hundreds of questions with answers to help kids know exactly what they need to know, when they need to know it.
Featuring:
- Two full-color Q&A decks in a reusable flip-top storage box
- 750 questions and answers covering reading, math, language arts, and more
What’s New?
- Technology questions that cover computer science, coding, and technology
- Updated content with new and revised questions that include recent key cultural and historic events
- Revised historical content with a focus on balance, diversity, and conscious language
Brain Quest decks are:
- Aligned with common core state standards
- Vetted by award-winning teachers
- Great to play with a friend or on your own—and great for travel
Also available: Brain Quest Workbooks (Pre-Kindergarten through 6th Grade) and Summer Workbooks (Pre-Kindergarten-Kindergarten through 5th-6th Grades)
