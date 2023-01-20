Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Chris Welles Feder
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Brain Quest For Twos Smart Cards, Revised 5th Edition
It’s fun to be smart with Brain Quest’s early-learning based question-and-answer card decks. These two illustration-based cards decks are packed with early learning questions that…
Buy the Book
Brain Quest For Threes Smart Cards Revised 5th Edition
It’s fun to be smart with Brain Quest’s early-learning based question-and-answer card decks. These two illustration-based cards decks are packed with early learning questions that…
Buy the Book
Brain Quest Pre-Kindergarten Smart Cards Revised 5th Edition
It’s fun to be smart with Brain Quest’s curriculum-based question-and-answer card decks. These two illustration-based cards decks are packed with early learning questions that promote…
Buy the Book
Brain Quest Kindergarten Smart Cards Revised 5th Edition
It’s fun to be smart with Brain Quest’s curriculum-based question-and-answer card decks. These two illustration-based cards decks are packed with early learning questions that promote…
Buy the Book
Brain Quest 1st Grade Smart Cards Revised 5th Edition
It’s fun to be smart with Brain Quest’s curriculum-based question-and-answer smart card decks. This set of two multi-subject card decks is packed with hundreds of…
Buy the Book
Brain Quest 2nd Grade Smart Cards Revised 5th Edition
It’s fun to be smart with Brain Quest’s curriculum-based question-and-answer smart card decks. This set of two multi-subject card decks is packed with hundreds of…
Buy the Book
Brain Quest 3rd Grade Smart Cards Revised 5th Edition
It’s fun to be smart with Brain Quest’s curriculum-based question-and-answer smart card decks. This set of two multi-subject card decks is packed with hundreds of…
Buy the Book
Brain Quest 4th Grade Smart Cards Revised 5th Edition
It’s fun to be smart with Brain Quest’s curriculum-based question-and-answer smart card decks. This set of two multi-subject card decks is packed with hundreds of…
Buy the Book
Brain Quest 5th Grade Smart Cards Revised 5th Edition
It’s fun to be smart with Brain Quest’s curriculum-based question-and-answer smart card decks. This set of two multi-subject card decks is packed with hundreds of…
Buy the Book
Brain Quest 6th Grade Smart Cards Revised 4th Edition
It’s fun to be smart with Brain Quest’s curriculum-based question-and-answer smart card decks. This set of two multi-subject card decks is packed with hundreds of…
Buy the Book
Brain Quest 7th Grade Smart Cards Revised 4th Edition
It’s fun to be smart with Brain Quest’s curriculum-based question-and-answer smart card decks. This set of two multi-subject card decks is packed with hundreds of…
Buy the Book
Brain Quest 1st Grade Q&A Cards
It’s fun to be smart with Brain Quest card decks, packed with curriculum-based questions. Loved by kids and teacher approved, and featuring hundreds of curriculum-based…
Buy the Book
Brain Quest 2nd Grade Q&A Cards
It’s fun to be smart with Brain Quest card decks, packed with curriculum-based questions. Loved by kids and teacher approved, and featuring hundreds of curriculum-based…
Buy the Book
Brain Quest 3rd Grade Q&A Cards
It’s fun to be smart with Brain Quest card decks, packed with curriculum-based questions. Loved by kids and teacher approved, and featuring hundreds of curriculum-based…
Buy the Book
Brain Quest 4th Grade Q&A Cards
It’s fun to be smart with Brain Quest card decks, packed with curriculum-based questions. Loved by kids and teacher approved, and featuring hundreds of curriculum-based…
Buy the Book
Brain Quest 5th Grade Q&A Cards
It’s fun to be smart with Brain Quest card decks, packed with curriculum-based questions. Loved by students and teacher approved, and featuring hundreds of curriculum-based…
Buy the Book
Brain Quest 6th Grade Q&A Cards
It’s fun to be smart with BrainQuest card decks, packed with curriculum-based questions. Loved by students and teacher approved, and featuring hundreds of curriculum-based exercises, Brain…
Buy the Book
Brain Quest 7th Grade Q&A Cards
It’s fun to be smart with Brain Quest card decks, packed with curriculum-based questions. Loved by students and teacher approved, and featuring hundreds of curriculum-based…
Buy the Book
Brain Quest Preschool Q&A Cards
It’s fun to be smart with Brain Quest card decks, packed with curriculum-based questions. Loved by kids and teacher approved, and featuring hundreds of curriculum-based…
Buy the Book
Brain Quest Kindergarten Q&A Cards
It’s fun to be smart with Brain Quest card decks, packed with curriculum-based questions. Loved by kids and teacher approved, and featuring hundreds of curriculum-based exercises…
Buy the Book
My First Brain Quest Q&A Cards
It’s fun to be smart with Brain Quest card decks, packed with curriculum-based questions. Loved by kids and teacher approved, and featuring hundreds of curriculum-based…
Buy the Book
Brain Quest for Threes Q&A Cards
It’s fun to be smart with Brain Quest card decks, packed with curriculum-based questions. Loved by kids and teacher approved, and featuring hundreds of curriculum-based…
Buy the Book
In My Father's Shadow
Out of all the many stars and celebrities Hollywood has produced, only a handful have achieved the fame--and, some would say, infamy--of Orson Welles, the…