Brain Quest Pre-Kindergarten Smart Cards Revised 5th Edition
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 9, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
It’s fun to be smart with Brain Quest’s curriculum-based question-and-answer card decks. These two illustration-based cards decks are packed with early learning questions that promote language development, cognitive growth, and social skills. But most of all, they’re fun!
Loved by kids, teacher approved, and trusted by parents, Brain Quest Pre-Kindergarten question-and-answer cards help children explore and learn about phonics, word study, counting, matching, sequencing, and more! In a set of two decks, Brain Quest Pre-Kindergarten features hundreds of questions to help kids learn exactly what they need to know, when they need to know it.
Also available: Brain Quest Workbooks (Pre-Kindergarten through 6th Grade), Summer Workbooks (Pre-Kindergarten-Kindergarten through 5th-6th Grades), and My First Brain Quest First Words board books and early learning concept board books.
- Two full-color Q&A decks in a reusable flip-top storage box
- A parent guide to help maximize the learning and fun
- 300 questions that set the foundation for learning
- Technology questions: Introduce children to the basics of computers and technology
- Expanded social and emotional learning: Explores feelings and interactions with peers
- Updated content: Fresh and relevant to today’s families
- Aligned with early learning, child development milestones
- Vetted by award-winning educators
- Great to play with and learn from
