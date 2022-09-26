Free shipping on orders $35+
Brain Quest 7th Grade Smart Cards Revised 4th Edition
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 9, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
It’s fun to be smart with Brain Quest’s curriculum-based question-and-answer smart card decks. This set of two multi-subject card decks is packed with hundreds of curriculum-based questions.
Loved by kids and teacher approved, and featuring hundreds of questions based on math, science, English, History, Geography, and more to reinforce classroom learning with a fun, fast-paced game.
Brain Quest 7th Grade Smart Cards helps kids aged 12 – 13 to learn core classroom subjects in a smart, entertaining, and engaging way. It’s a Q&A game that seventh graders can play with friends, family, or against the clock to test their knowledge. Smart cards feature hundreds of questions with answers to help kids know exactly what they need to know, when they need to know it.
Featuring:
Brain Quest decks are:
- Two full-color Q&A decks in a reusable flip-top storage box
- 1,500 questions and answers covering math, science, English, History, Geography, and more
Brain Quest decks are:
- Aligned with common core state standards
- Vetted by award-winning teachers
- Great to play with a friend or on your own—and great for travel
