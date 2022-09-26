Brain Quest 7th Grade Smart Cards Revised 4th Edition

Two full-color Q&A decks in a reusable flip-top storage box

1,500 questions and answers covering math, science, English, History, Geography, and more

Aligned with common core state standards

Vetted by award-winning teachers

Great to play with a friend or on your own—and great for travel

Loved by kids and teacher approved, and featuring hundreds of questions based on math, science, English, History, Geography, and more to reinforce classroom learning with a fun, fast-paced game.Smart Cards helps kids aged 12 – 13 to learn core classroom subjects in a smart, entertaining, and engaging way. It’s a Q&A game that seventh graders can play with friends, family, or against the clock to test their knowledge. Smart cards feature hundreds of questions with answers to help kids know exactly what they need to know, when they need to know it.