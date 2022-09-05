Free shipping on orders $35+

Brain Quest Kindergarten Smart Cards Revised 5th Edition
Brain Quest Kindergarten Smart Cards Revised 5th Edition

by Workman Publishing

Text by Chris Welles Feder

Text by Susan Bishay

May 9, 2023

120 Pages

It’s fun to be smart with Brain Quest’s curriculum-based question-and-answer card decks. These two illustration-based cards decks are packed with early learning questions that promote language development, cognitive growth, and social skills. But most of all, they’re fun!

Loved by kids, teacher approved, and trusted by parents, Brain Quest Kindergarten question-and-answer cards help children explore and learn about phonics, word study, counting, opposites, early adding and subtracting, and more! In a set of two decks, Brain Quest Kindergarten features hundreds of questions to help kids learn exactly what they need to know, when they need to know it.

Featuring:
  • Two full-color Q&A decks in a reusable flip-top storage box
  • A parent guide to help maximize the learning and fun
  • 300 questions that set the foundation for learning

What’s New?
  • Technology questions: Introduce children to the basics of computers, technology, and logic
  • Expanded social and emotional learning: Explores feelings and interactions with peers
  • Updated content: Fresh and relevant to today’s families

Brain Quest decks are:
  • Aligned with early learning, child development milestones
  • Vetted by award-winning educators
  • Great to play with and learn from

Also available: Brain Quest Workbooks (Pre-Kindergarten through 6th Grade), Summer Workbooks (Pre-Kindergarten-Kindergarten through 5th-6th Grades), and My First Brain Quest First Words board books and early learning concept board books.

Brain Quest Decks