Brain Quest Kindergarten Smart Cards Revised 5th Edition

Two full-color Q&A decks in a reusable flip-top storage box

A parent guide to help maximize the learning and fun

300 questions that set the foundation for learning

Technology questions: Introduce children to the basics of computers, technology, and logic

Aligned with early learning, child development milestones

Vetted by award-winning educators

Great to play with and learn from

Loved by kids, teacher approved, and trusted by parents,question-and-answer cards help children explore and learn about phonics, word study, counting, opposites, early adding and subtracting, and more! In a set of two decks,features hundreds of questions to help kids learn exactly what they need to know, when they need to know it.Also available: Brain Quest Workbooks (Pre-Kindergarten through 6th Grade), Summer Workbooks (Pre-Kindergarten-Kindergarten through 5th-6th Grades), and My First Brain Quest First Words board books and early learning concept board books.