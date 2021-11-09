Chess for Kids
Chess for Kids

An Interactive Guide to the World’s Greatest Game

by Jennifer Kemmeter

This engaging workbook introduces kids to the wonderful world of chess—from an explanation of every piece on the board to the fundamentals of the game and strategies to capture pieces and win—all told through fun visuals, mock games, and exciting exercises. 

Chess for Kids includes:

  • A comprehensive introduction to the king, queen, knights, bishops, rooks, and pawns and how each piece moves, attacks, and defends.
  • Detailed explanations of the basic rules of chess, tactics, strategies, mating patterns, and piece strategies.
  • Write-in, workbook activities to help kids ‘learn by doing,’ unlike other chess books which are text heavy and not interactive. 
  • The best offensive and defensive strategies including how to find weak spots in your opponent's defense and how to close games when most of the board’s pieces are gone.


Learn the pieces, study the strategies, and checkmate all your opponents in this complete guide to mastering the game of chess!

