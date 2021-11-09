Jennifer Kemmeter

Jennifer Kemmeter is the author of children’s STEM series Build It! and Play It! She was born and raised in upstate New York, where she developed her passions for chess, construction toys and murder mysteries. Jennifer was an economist and marketing professional, and even dabbled in the diamond trade, before moving into children’s books. She now lives in London, England with her husband and two sons. When she’s not playing games, Jen is usually in her garden, wrestling with green wall irrigation and trying to outwit the local fox population.