A Kid's Guide to Fandom
A Kid's Guide to Fandom

Exploring Fan-Fic, Cosplay, Gaming, Podcasting, and More in the Geek World!

by

Illustrated by

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762498758

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: May 4th 2021

PAGE COUNT: 144

Help young fans get in touch with their inner geeks with the ultimate guidebook for creating, sharing, and enjoying the world of fandom.
 
Being a fan is a big deal. Whether it's comics, video games, podcasts, cosplay, books, films, or something else, there are so many ways to share and celebrate with the things that you love. So, it's high time for a guide to help young fans navigate the world of fandom and its many flourishing communities—from fan works to cosplay, gaming, podcasting, and more!
 
Filled with history, trivia, tips and advice to getting started, and insight from creators and artists from across pop culture and specializing in a wide variety of mediums, A Kid's Guide to Fandom is the perfect geeky primer for young fans. Organized by type of fandom medium, each chapter offers a brief introduction, facts, history sidebars, and easy to digest information on how to:
  • Create Fan Fic or Fan Art
  • Design and Create a Cosplay
  • Start a Podcast
  • Design and Create Games (video games, tabletop, and other role playing games)
  • Find and Create Supportive Communities
  • Find and Attend Conventions
Plus, interviews with popular creatives like Alan Gratz, Erin Lefler, Jen Bartel, Daniel José Older, Rose Eveleth, Kat Kruger, Jordan Dené Ellis, Liz Crowder, and more.

Meet The Author: Amy Ratcliffe

Amy Ratcliffe is part of many fandoms, including Star Wars, The Witcher, and anything Tolkien. She’s cosplayed as Han Solo and Merida. She’s the author of Star Wars: Women of the Galaxy and Elee and Me. She’s the managing editor for Nerdist, a host, and an entertainment reporter. Based in Los Angeles with her husband and two cats, she’s always looking forward to the next time she eats pizza. Dave Perillo is a freelance illustrator and designer based out of the Philly burbs.

