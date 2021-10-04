A delightful, inspiring, and empowering board book about connecting with nature and celebrating life from New York Times bestselling author-illustrator Kim Krans.



Hello Sacred Life introduces little ones to the sun, moon, the five elements, and big-picture concepts that children will hold dear to their hearts forever. Equally likely to be spotted on a nursery bookshelf as styled on a grown-up coffee table, Hello Sacred Life is a book for all of us, visual poem in honor of life’s great mysteries.