A stunning board book celebrating endangered animals and the need for us to coexist with all species on the Earth by New York Times bestselling author-illustrator Kim Krans.



Hello Sacred Creatures is an illustrated homage to the endangered species of our world. It features beloved animals currently at high risk of extinction such as the honey bee, the giraffe, the humming bird, and the penguin. It serves as an educational tool while offering families a way to build a relationship with these creatures by saying a heartfelt hello.