Kim Krans

Kim Krans is the visionary artist, author, and creator of the New York Times bestselling The Wild Unknown Tarot. She is also the author of many children's books. Krans received her BFA in drawing at Cooper Union in NYC, MFA in mixed media at Hunter College, and an MA in depth psychology and creativity at Pacifica Graduate Institute in California. Her seeker's heart has brought her to study in-depth practices of yoga and mindfulness in India, Africa, Europe, and the UK.