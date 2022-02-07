Practical Magic for Kids
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Practical Magic for Kids

Your Guide to Crystals, Horoscopes, Dreams, and More

by Nikki Van De Car

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780762481309

USD: $14.99  /  CAD: $19.99

ON SALE: October 4th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Inspirational & Personal Growth

PAGE COUNT: 120

Select a format:

Hardcover
ebook
Packed with enchanted information on crystals, horoscopes, dreams, and more, Practical Magic for Kids is an introduction to the charmed world of magic—written just for kids by bestselling author Nikki Van De Car! 

From sparkly crystals and healing plants to the constellations that move across the night sky, the world is full of magic! In Practical Magic for Kids, author Nikki Van De Car teaches readers ages eight to twelve about the magic all around them. Kids will learn how to interpret their horoscopes, read their friends' palms, decode their dreams, and so much more in this approachable, age-appropriate guide. Full-color illustrations throughout will help young mystics explore the magic in plants, tarot cards, and even themselves, in chapters on: 
  • Chakras
  • Auras
  • Crystals
  • Plant-based Magic
  • Magical Holidays
  • Magic Spells
  • Tarot
  • Astrology
  • Palmistry
  • Dream Interpretation
An enchanted glossary and resources for further reading will help build upon the spark of magic.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less