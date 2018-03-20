Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Katie Vernon
Katie Vernon is an artist and illustrator based in Evanston, Illinois.
By the Author
Magical Places
An enchanting, illustrated guide to the world's most magical places, from fairy tale forests to haunted houses, from the author of Practical Magic.Magical Places is…
Practical Magic Notecards
Drawing on the full-color watercolor illustrations of Practical Magic, this set of exquisite notecards features charming images of crystals, zodiac signs, and magical plants and…