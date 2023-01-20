Free shipping on orders $35+
Tess Koman
Tess Koman is the features editor at delish.com and the former web editor at cosmopolitan.com. Her work has appeared on elle.com, seventeen.com, and esquire.com. This is her first book.
Katie Vernon is an illustrator who used to arrange flowers as a florist and currently loves arranging colored pencils and paint tubes. She lives in the mountains of Flagstaff, Arizona, with her high-school sweetheart, their kiddo, and a couple of weird, but loveable dogs.
By the Author
The Best Damn Answers to Life’s Hardest Questions
A hilarious and utterly relatable collection of flowcharts, rants, and lists about adulting. A humorous guide to adulthood in a collection of 54 charmingly illustrated flowcharts…