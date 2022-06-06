Ari Arranges Everything

Empower young children to let go of control and to embrace a little chaos in this delightful and humorous picture book.



Ari arranges absolutely everything.



For as long as anyone can remember, Ari has loved arranging things. From blocks to flowers to produce to unicorn toys, each arrangement feels perfect—though maybe not for everyone. But when Ari sets out to create the ultimate arrangement at the zoo, things don’t go quite as planned. Will Ari finally figure out the secret to arranging (or perhaps not arranging) everything in this humorous and delightful story?