Hello Sacred Life
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Hello Sacred Life

by Kim Krans

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play See All

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780762480050

USD: $7.99  /  CAD: $9.99

ON SALE: June 14th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Inspirational & Personal Growth

PAGE COUNT: 24

ebook
A delightful, inspiring, and empowering board book about connecting with nature and celebrating life from New York Times bestselling author-illustrator Kim Krans.

Hello Sacred Life introduces little ones to the sun, moon, the five elements, and big-picture concepts that children will hold dear to their hearts forever. Equally likely to be spotted on a nursery bookshelf as styled on a grown-up coffee table, Hello Sacred Life is a book for all of us, visual poem in honor of life’s great mysteries.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews