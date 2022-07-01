Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Art Sparks
Draw, Paint, Make, and Get Creative with 53 Amazing Projects!
Every kid can be an artist with this book as their guide! Using basic art supplies — from paint, markers, paper, and glue to household finds like cardboard boxes and fabric scraps — children aged 6 and up learn that as long as they can imagine it, they can create it. Curated by two art educators with decades of experience, this rich collection of 53 arts and crafts activities offers up a ton of freeform fun, from Doodlemonsters and Painted Animal Rocks to Paper Bead Jewelry and Nature Weaving. Projects vary in difficulty so there’s something for a wide range of ages and abilities, and many can be completed in under an hour. Each project featured in the book has been kid-made (and kid-approved!), and colorful photos of the finished pieces will ignite a creative spark that inspires budding makers to express their imagination, humor, and individuality through art.
“Summer art camps, art clubs, and after-school groups will find the creative projects in this enticing and beautiful book easy to understand, prepare for, and implement. Everyone will be amazed by students’ involvement, enthusiasm, and success!” — Cathy Topal, author of Thinking with a Line and Education Child Study research associate at Smith College
“I can't wait to share Art Sparks with my three kids. They range in age from seven to twelve years old, yet I know each of them will love the art projects and will learn new art-making techniques. I would have loved having this as a resource when I taught middle school and high school, too. While the steps are easy enough for younger children, the projects and design offer expansion for older kids and teens.” — Krissy Bonning-Gould, blogger and social media influencer, and founder of B-Inspired Mama
